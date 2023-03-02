Two fights, one of which with a gun down his pants. Two bad events for Ja Morant, Memphis star and most explosive player in the NBA. Both stories date back to last September, four days apart, but now the Washington Post is reporting new, disturbing details. First Morant attacked, along with 9 other people, a security guard at a Memphis mall. The player had been called by his mother, in a dispute with a salesman and, when the guard would have asked the group to leave, the situation escalated with the man who ended up on the ground in the scuffle. Epilogue: no arrests, but a complaint by the security guard to the police.