The Washington Post reveals the details of a double complaint dating back to September. First a fight with a security guard and, four days later, the violent assault on the boy
Two fights, one of which with a gun down his pants. Two bad events for Ja Morant, Memphis star and most explosive player in the NBA. Both stories date back to last September, four days apart, but now the Washington Post is reporting new, disturbing details. First Morant attacked, along with 9 other people, a security guard at a Memphis mall. The player had been called by his mother, in a dispute with a salesman and, when the guard would have asked the group to leave, the situation escalated with the man who ended up on the ground in the scuffle. Epilogue: no arrests, but a complaint by the security guard to the police.
Beats and threats
The most serious episode four days later. A 17-year-old boy reported and filed a millionaire lawsuit against the player, guilty of hitting him with a volley of punches, one of which in the face and threatening him with a gun. The altercation was born during a practice match: the NBA star claims to have hit him first, but after being repeatedly provoked, threatened and offended. According to the Washington Post he returned to the house and went out shortly after with a gun in the waistband of his trousers and his hand on the butt, threatening the boy.
March 1, 2023
