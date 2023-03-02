Last week was quite an event for the video game industry, since a 10-year deal has been confirmed in which Microsoft promises to carry the saga call of duty to nintendoswitch when the purchase is finalized Activision Blizzard. And while some are excited, there is a question as to whether it will be a lowered version of these titles.

According to what has been said, the objective of Microsoft is to offer the best version of the game possible on each platform, it would be the same experience in terms of content, similar to games like Minecraft. So the users of switches You can expect it to have both the main campaign as well as the multiplayer with constant updates.

This is what he comments Phil Spencer about:

We hope to reach a certain level of quality in all of those games… so that’s our goal, and the same on PC and the same on Nintendo. So when we say available everywhere or non-exclusive, you want to make the absolute best version of Call of Duty on any of those platforms. It is not a skin on a weapon, it is a certain mode of the game, the same version will be available on all platforms. If you’re a Minecraft player on PlayStation, they have the minor version… we want to make sure that those players feel like they have a great experience on the platform they choose to play on.

For now, the deal you want to close with Activision Blizzard andIt is a bit far from being finalized.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: While I feel like it’s a very good thing from Microsoft, it’s very rushed to promise things so far in advance, especially when there’s still nothing clear about the deal. We’ll see in a few months if all this has an answer.