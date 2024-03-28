J-POP Manga has announced five new features arriving this summer. The long-awaited Shueisha title MagiLumierethe winning series of the Next Manga Awards Smoking Behind the Supermarket with youbut also the miniseries Summer Ghostwhich has already become a cult anime, the sci-fi thriller BADDUCKS signed by the rising star Toryumon Takeda and the touching single volume The country of sand and blue scales with the unmistakable graphic style of Youko Komori.

More details are available in the press release.

Live on Instagram, in the company of the two creators Kafkanya and Japan Addicted Lila, J-POP Manga surprisingly announces five new titles arriving in the summer. Mermaids, urban legends, unexpected loves, magical girl start-ups, futuristic body enhancements and much more await you!

The publishing house reveals the arrival on the shelves of the long-awaited MagiLumiere of which the anime adaptation has been announced for autumn 2024 and the winning series of the Next Manga Awards Smoking Behind the Supermarket with you. Also released will be the miniseries Summer Ghost, which has already become a cult anime, the sci-fi thriller BADDUCKS by rising star Toryumon Takeda and the touching single volume The Land of Sand and Blue Scales with the unmistakable graphic style of Youko Komori.

The Land of Sand and Blue Scales – Aoi Uroko to Suna no Machi by Youko Komori

Single volume

In a difficult moment for her family, Tokiko and her father move to the first seaside town where her grandmother lives, just for the start of the last year of elementary school. There, the sound of the waves brings back a distant memory: the day she almost drowned and was saved… by a merman. Could it all be a fruit of her imagination or is it the forgotten proof of the existence of mermaids? As she adjusts to her new life in the small, quiet town, Tokiko sets out in search of the truth. A touching single volume suitable for readers of all ages, with a unique graphic style.

Summer Ghost

by loundraw, Otsuichi and Yoshi Inomi 2 volumes – Complete Series Box

“Have you ever heard of Summer Ghosts?”

Tomoya, Aoi and Ryo are high school students who met online, all three dissatisfied with their lives. Tomoya fails to take the extra step that will lead him towards the life he wants, Aoi constantly feels out of place and Ryo was suddenly denied the bright future he already considered his. United by the bizarre desire to meet the legendary ghost of a young woman, who is said to appear in a certain abandoned place in summer if fireworks are lit, the three will spend a night together in which their dreams and fears will be inextricably linked. tied. The complete miniseries, already become a cult anime, born from the pen of the extraordinary Otsuichi!

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with you – Super no Ura de Yani Suu Futari by Jinushi

4 volumes – Ongoing series

Sasaki is a middle-aged man who is always tired and exhausted from work, whose only sources of joy are nicotine and the smile of Yamada, the cashier at the supermarket he visits every day. One evening, exhausted, he wanders there looking for consolation… but Yamada isn't there. And finding a place where you can light a comforting cigarette seems impossible. In the moment of maximum desperation, however, he hears a voice: “Hey, you can smoke here.” The one who utters those words is Tayama, a girl with a rather particular look who immediately gives him confidence, as if she already knows him… from that day, the “cigarette break” becomes a fixed appointment, and between the two it will be born, the next day day, a strong friendship, even if Sasaki doesn't seem to notice that Tayama and Yamada look very similar…

The series that climbed the sales charts in Japan and won the Next Manga Award arrives!

BADDUCKS

by Toryumon Takeda

4 volumes – Complete Series Box

Between the mafia and the police, the “long-term” escape of two outlaws… and a child!

Morgan has never had any luck. At 10 years old he was abandoned by his parents and 20 years later the mafia knocked on his door to make him pay off the debt they left behind. The only way to repay them, since he is penniless, is to become a guinea pig for the experiments of the powerful boss Nguyen, who controls all the non-human outcasts like a tyrant. Morgan wakes up with a tube in his neck and exceptional strength. His old life has been erased and his future is slavery. Just when he thinks he has lost everything, Lisa, the last representative of his species and slave of the mafia, offers him an escape plan, which will last more than a decade.

BADDUCKS is the first series by Toryumon Takeda, an emerging star of Japanese comics. Get ready for an amazing road trip between thriller, comedy and science fiction!

MagiLumiere

by Sekka Iwata and Yu Aoki 10 volumes – Ongoing series

Even in the office it's never boring when you're a Magical Girl!

Are you looking for new experiences? A stimulating job that is also well paid? Exterminating monsters is an exciting profession that will free you from behind the desk and put you right in the middle of the action!

More than 500 companies are looking for girls ready to get involved!

Put on your magical uniform and start your career as a Magical Girl today!

Kana Sakuragi seems like the perfect candidate for any job: she's motivated, organized, and has a fantastic memory. So why did you interview at over 15 companies without receiving a single offer? And why does her bad luck haunt her? In the midst of yet another conversation, a monster appears, and Kana finds herself helping the Magical Girl who has come to their rescue. Her reward will be… a job?!

Welcome to the world of Magical Girl startups and corporations. Welcome to MagiLumiere!

The magical world of MagiLumiere will become an anime this fall!