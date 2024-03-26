J-POP Manga has revealed all the upcoming news and the ongoing works that we will be able to purchase during the month of April 2024. All fans of the highly acclaimed My happy marriage they will be very happy to know about the arrival of the artbook dedicated to the work, containing many color illustrations. Back on the shelves too Kabi Nagata with his new work: My poor pancreas. Yet my life has improved a little.

It will also be available in April Girl Crushmanga dedicated to the world of K-Pop, Crazy Food Truckwhich will be released in a beautiful collector's box set, and the new romantic fantasy series Tales of Reincarnation in Maydare which has already caused a lot of talk about itself.

There are also lots of manga continuing thanks to the arrival of volume 21 Dance Dance Dancervolume 10 per FINAL FANTASY Lost Stranger and volume 12 of Frieren – Beyond the end of the journeywhich will also arrive in a Deluxe Edition.

BD & J-POP Manga Editions present the news for April 2024

My Happy Marriage Artbook, Crazy Food Truck, My Poor Pancreas, The Cull, Lovesick and more!

The month of April opens with many new branded titles J-POP Manga That BD Editions and some surprises regarding the most loved series.

J-POP side, readers of the successful manga My happy marriage they won't be able not to celebrate the arrival on the shelves of the awaited one Artbook of the series with over eighty color illustrations. The author of the book is back in the bookshop and comic shop My first time. My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness Kabi Nagata with the new autobiographical manga My poor pancreas. Yet my life has improved a little.

The first two volumes of the long-awaited K-pop series will be available at the end of the month Girl Crush Of Midori Tayama and the captivating and hilarious miniseries Crazy Food Truck Of Rokurō Ōgaki collected in an exclusive collector's box.

Who he loved My happy marriage you won't be able to miss the first volume of the most talked about fantasy romance series on TikTok: Tales of Reincarnation in Maydare Of Midori Yuuma And Nana Natsunishi.

Also released is the Deluxe edition of Frieren – Beyond the end of the journey 12 with attached, only for the first print runthe volume Fanfare for Frieren and the Variant Edition de The summer Hikaru died 1available only in comic shops.

With regard to BD Editions the single volume enters the catalogue Lovesick written and illustrated by Luana Vecchiowinning author of the “Russ Manning promising newcomer award” and designer for Image and DC. A dark journey into the dark web at the limits of love, consent, violence and idolatry.

After winning the Romics New Talent Award with Tale of Ash, Simone Pace publishes a new unmissable work with a cyberpunk flavour: Heart.

The first volume of will also be on shelves at the end of April The Cullthe acclaimed original Image series written by the Eisner Award winner Kelly Thompson with drawings by Mattia De Iulis. The volume arrives in Italy for the first time thanks to cure her of the cartoonist Simone Di Meo.

More details below:

3rd April

The manga rereading of “Dracula” by Shin'ichi Sakamoto continues with third volume Of #DRCL midnight children.

Mina and her friends face Dracula to save Luke from his deadly influence, will they be able to get the better of the terrifying and omnipotent King of Darkness?

Continue the masterpiece of Moto Hagio A Cruel God Reigns With the'eighth volume of the series and the second box from the Deluxe Collection Edition Of Tokyo Ghoul containing volumes 5 to 7.

After the boxed set release of the complete series, the single volume of the series arrives on the shelves The Dunwich Horror 2 Of Gou Tanabe and the series continues Dance Dance Dancer 21, Hirayasumi 4, Mission: Yozakura Family 17 And The Dangers in my heart 4.

April 10th

It arrives on shelves Wednesday 10 April My Happy Marriage ArtBook, the long-awaited volume dedicated to the manga series of the moment, the subject of the successful Netflix anime adaptation. A full color artbook containing over eighty illustrations and other extra special content. A must have for all fans of the series!

The author of the book is back in the bookshop and comic shop My first time. My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness Kabi Nagata with the new autobiographical manga THEmy poor pancreas. Yet my life has improved a little.

After being hospitalized for severe pancreatitis caused by excessive alcohol consumption, the author tries to follow a healthier lifestyle and improve her habits.

The single volume of is available from this date Polaris will never be gone 2 after the boxed set release of the complete series and they continue Final Fantasy Lost Stranger 10, The Four Yuzuki Brothers 12, The Otome Empire 18 And Studio Cabana 2.

April 17

Ready to rock out to the K-pop beat? From Wednesday 17 April the first volume of. will arrive in bookstores and comic shops Girl Crush Of Midori Tayama with double cover on reversible jacket! The protagonists are two high school friends who are very different from each other but have a common dream: to become a K-pop idol! Will they be able to scale the heights of the music industry today?

For the excellence of Rakugo, traditional Japanese dramaturgical art, it is Akane who sets a good example for us! The challenges continue to the sound of monologues Akane Banashi with the fifth volume of the series.

The adventures of the long-lived elf continue with Frieren – Beyond the end of the journey 12also available in deluxe edition with foil logo and, attached only with the first print run, the hardback volume Fanfare for Frieren. The volume contains three unpublished illustrations and the prose story that reveals the story behind the opening theme of the anime “The Brave” played by the famous band Yoasobi!

The series continues Initial D 8, Kingdom 63, So I'm a Spider, So What? 13, The Rising Of The Shield Hero 23, Tokyo Ghoul Deluxe Collection Edition 5.

Branded BD Editions goes out Heartthe new graphic novel by Simone Pace after the winner Tale of Ash.

In a cyberpunk city where technology has been repudiated, a group of rebellious androids tries to escape the relentless hunt of humans and find the “Heart”, the structure that connected the artificial life of the city.

April 24

Against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic scenario, the owner of a food truck speeds through the deserted streets of the Earth cooking delicious sandwiches, until he meets a girl with a mysterious past, chased by a handful of crazy criminals…

The most “filthy and corrupt” action miniseries ever arrives in bookstores and comic shops! J-POP Manga presents Crazy Food Truck Of Rokurō Ōgakiavailable complete in an exclusive collector's box.

After a long wait, the fourth volume de The summer Hikaru died Of Mokumokuren with a special collector's card attached, exclusive only for the first print run on all sales channels. And for fans of the series it doesn't end here! J-POP Manga gives the press an exclusive variant cover of the first volume de The summer Hikaru diedon sale only in comic shops.

It also goes out Wet Sand Of Doyakthe new great success of the Korean Boy's Love scene available in both regular and deluxe editions with variant dust jacket and exclusive paper gadgets attached!

The most famous culinary fantasy saga of the moment ends with the double release of Dungeon Foodvolumes 13 and 14.

Will Laios, Marcille, Senshi and Chilchuk be able to conquer the legendary Dungeon once and for all?

They continue Rent a Girlfriend 20 And Under Ninja 10.

Available starting Wednesday 24th BD Editions the single volume Lovesick Of Luana Vecchiodesigner for Image and DC here dealing with her first work as a complete author.

In the most frightening depths of the dark web, the exclusive Lovesick Club channel offers subscribers live streaming of mutilations, torture and killings at the hands of the ruthless and irresistible Mistress Domino. An extreme graphic novel, balanced between gore and eroticism, which explores the limits of love and consent.

April 30th

The first volume of. arrives in Italy Tales of Reincarnation in Maydare Of Midori Yuuma And Nana Natsunishia new fantasy romance series that will conquer those you love My happy marriage.

The world of Maydare is ruled by great and powerful wizards and the most legendary among these is the Crimson Witch, who remained in history for her unattainable wickedness. Her last descendant, Makia, has recently been tormented by terrible dreams. On those occasions, the memory of her previous life appears to her, when she was a high school student named Kazuha Oda and she tragically lost her life, murdered by an unknown individual. Somehow this dramatic epilogue in another life and another world still has to do with her present and Kazuha's murder is connected to the figure of her witch's ancestor…

On the shelves too Oshi No Ko – My Star 13 with an exclusive surprise attached that will soon be revealed on J-POP Manga's social channels!

They continue Blue Giant Supreme 4, Devillady 7 And Girl Crush 2.

From the USA it enters the catalog of BD Editions a new sci-fi horror novel to read in one sitting: The Cull 1 by the Eisner Award-winning screenwriter Kelly Thompson with drawings by Mattia De Iulis. The volume arrives in Italy for the first time with the cure her Of Simone Di Meo.

A group of five young friends set out in the middle of the night towards a mountain near their home to shoot a short film. But that's not really why they're going there. One of them lied. And that lie will forever change the lives of all of them in a way that is unimaginable and not of this world.