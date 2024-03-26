Home page politics

Donald Trump feels pushed into a corner, he is particularly concerned about the proceedings regarding a possible conspiracy against the USA, says ex-confidant Hutchinson.

Washington, DC – Against the former US President Donald Trump are currently running in the USA several court cases. Fraud, election manipulation, taking secret government documents, financial fraud – Trump's stoic answer to the charges was always “not guilty” and he called the proceedings a “witch hunt”. He continues to deny any wrongdoing.

In the capital Washington, Trump is charged with a possible conspiracy against the USA. In the program “Inside with Jen Psaki”, which is broadcast on the US TV network MSNBC will be broadcast, a former close employee during Trump's time in the White House commented on the proceedings. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, said the former president was “afraid” of the public finding out about his involvement in the Capitol riots.

Indictment against Trump: conspiracy against the USA

On January 6, 2021, numerous supporters of President Trump, who was still in office but had already been voted out of office, violently stormed the US Capitol. Following a speech by Trump, it is estimated that between 800 and 1,200 people broke into the building, killing five people and injuring numerous people, including 140 police officers.

The Washington trial will now clarify to what extent Trump was involved in the events. Hutchinson has already testified before the House committee and said that Trump knew that some of his supporters were armed on January 6th. Nevertheless, he incited the crowd to march to the Capitol.

Trump accused in Washington: Former employee calls him “extremely scared”

Trump now called her “nervous, if not extremely scared,” which she said was evident because his team was working vehemently to discredit her testimony and the proceedings. “He doesn't want the facts to become public because he doesn't want the American people to know what actually happened,” she said on the TV show.

Trump feels “threatened”. But if people don't stop him, the US could “stagger toward dictatorship,” Hutchinson said MSNBC. At the end of 2023, Hutchinson called on people on social networks to vote for president in the upcoming election Joe Biden to vote so that democracy is preserved. (fmü)