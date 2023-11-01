Francisca Lachapel and her husband Francesco Zampogna have already chosen the name of their second child, who will be born in February 2024, in Miami, Florida. The driver of Wake up America revealed that the baby will be called Franco Raffaelewith which they will pay tribute to two very important people for their family.

The driver of Wake up America He shared a live broadcast with his followers, through Instagram, how you experienced your second pregnancy and how you chose your baby’s name. In addition, she said that the newborn and Gennaro, his first-born, will share a room.

Dominico, Alonso, Leandro and Lorenzo are some of the names that the Dominican driver considered before making the decision. “I said it’s my turn. I was looking for Italian names“, because my children’s last name is an Italian last name and I wanted it to combine with their name,” revealed the host, who shared that the name Gennaro, who was born in June 2022, was chosen by her husband.

Francisca prepared a list with the names she liked the most and shared it with her husband. “But no one caught him, so I told him: there is a name on this list that I haven’t told you. I want you to see it and tell me what you think. She showed him the list and then he added a middle name, she showed it to me with a check markas approved, and The name was Franco Raffaele“said the driver.

“It’s a short, strong name that denotes character and I loved it,” the presenter shared with her followers. Besides, He stressed that with this name he honored his father, who is also called Raffaele and her husband told her that Franco was a very important family member for him, whom he loved very much. “It seemed so special to me that without me knowing that he had a special meaning for Franco, I chose him on my own,” said Francisca, who has enjoyed this pregnancy and has felt good.

Francisca Lachapel faces criticism after choosing the name of her second child



In the same broadcast, the host was questioned by her followers for not choosing a name that reflected her Latin nationality. “A name with a Dominican flavor? Send me that list of names with a Dominican flavor because my name is Francisca and I am Dominican; My mother’s name is Divina and she is Dominican; My dad’s name was Rafael and he is Dominican and I find my son’s name quite simple, Franco Raffaele. “So, where is the fault here?” responded the former beauty queen.