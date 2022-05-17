Fali and Iza are already centenarians with Cádiz. Both players played their match 100 with the yellow shirt against Real Madrid. Two footballers who did not need much time to adapt to get the job, but who in recent months they have lost prominenceor in the starting elevens due to injuries or the irruption of other players. As fate is capricious, both players will be starters in the Mendizorroza final.

In the case of Fali, this course has alternated ownership with substitution. Since Sergio has been on the bench, his role has been somewhat more secondary with the arrivals of Luis Hernández and Chust. Nevertheless, whenever he has had options to play he has taken advantage of them and in the last four games he has been a starter in three of them. Nothing suggests that Sergio will remove him from the eleven against Alavés. For his part, Iza was the undisputed starter since her arrival at the yellow team. This season injuries have weighed him down and this, together with Akapo’s good work in his absence, has caused his appearances to be almost testimonial. Now, after the injury of the Guinean, you are expected at eleven against Alaves.

Both players have written the recent history of Cádiz. Both They were a fundamental piece both in the promotion of the team to Firstas in the subsequent permanence. Fali reached the Tacita de Plata in the final stretch of the 2018-19 season occupying Pantic’s file, long-term injured. After playing the last games with the yellow, Cádiz took over their services as property. In the case of Iza, the man from Cádiz signed for the yellow team in 2019-20course in which promotion to First Division was achieved.