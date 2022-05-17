Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The appearance of the acute childhood hepatitis, of mysterious origin, has put the entire population on alert, due to the fact that in the month of April in the United Kingdom the first days of cases of this condition were presented, which for the month of May multiplied by different countries. And as for the Évora Region, Patricio Cuadras López, Head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction No IIIpointed out that so far he is free of cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, however, he stressed that there is a suspected case in the state of Sinaloa. Therefore, he commented that it is important to work with prevention.

Cuadras López, pointed out that the typification of hepatitis is: A, B, C, D and E. And the variant that is affecting children and adolescents is of unknown origin, and recently The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert on the outbreak of Childhood Hepatitis of Unknown Originwhich is not related to any of the types already identified.

Likewise, he declared that at the moment the health sector is studying this variant in search of knowing the causal agent, and in the meantime it is crucial that society take the necessary preventive measures to protect minors, who are those most at risk.

He mentioned that in Sinaloa there is a suspected case, of which so far it cannot be confirmed whether or not it is hepatitis of unknown origin or if it is a case of common hepatitis, but he stressed that there is a possibility that this is the new one. variant, so it only remains to wait for the clinical results.

Regarding prevention measures, he commented that it is important to continue with the Covid 19 health measures, since taking these into account also prevents hepatitis infections.

According to information from the health sector, the symptoms of this condition include diarrhea, vomiting, muscle and abdominal pain, yellow eyes and skin, very light stools and very dark urine, and as an important point, it is important to mention that acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin, so far does not have fever as symptoms.