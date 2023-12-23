You have to be prepared to do your party shopping in Germany. It takes a lot of time, there are long traffic jams and when you arrive there is a lack of carts. But that doesn't matter to reporter Iza de Bruin (24) and her grandfather Cees Jonkman (76) from Alphen. Almost every year they do their Christmas shopping cheaply just across the border. The question is: does this really save you money?
#Iza #Cees #live #Alphen #shopping #Germany #saves
