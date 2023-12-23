IIn Ukraine, a high-ranking Defense Ministry official has been arrested on suspicion of corruption. According to the Ukrainian secret service SBU and the Ministry of Defense, the official is accused of embezzling 36 million euros to purchase urgently needed artillery shells in the war against Russia.

The public prosecutor's office initially did not comment on the man's identity, but explained: “The director of one of the most important departments of the Ministry of Defense has been taken into custody.” The man had developed a system with which he bought artillery shells at inflated prices. Documents found in the suspect's apartment confirmed this.

In recent months, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been rocked by several corruption scandals. Then-Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov rejected allegations in August that uniforms had been purchased at inflated prices. Resnikov was ultimately fired by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the beginning of September amid allegations of corruption.

At the beginning of August, Zelensky had already fired all heads of the regional offices responsible for recruiting. He denounced a system that enabled conscripts to be smuggled out of the country.

The Defense Ministry in Kiev had previously come under fire because of a food procurement scandal. However, the corruption allegations never directly concerned Western military and financial support.







The leadership in Kiev is trying to take more consistent action against corruption and bribery in the country – also with a view to joining the EU. The conditions for joining include, among other things, the fight against corruption.

“Conquer hearts”: assignment to Kiev’s diplomats

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyj's wishes, Ukrainian diplomats should not only organize weapons for their homeland in the coming year but also win hearts in their respective countries of operation. In addition to the weapons, the diplomats should also find partners for the expansion of the Ukrainian arms industry in 2024, the presidential chancellery in Kiev reported from Zelenskyj's meeting with his top diplomats on Friday.

Ukraine's diplomatic representatives should also promote the country's closer ties to the EU and NATO. Especially when it comes to further rapprochement with the North Atlantic defense alliance, the key “should not be sought in higher political offices,” said the President. “We have to convince the societies – just as we managed to rally around Ukraine right at the beginning of the war,” said Zelensky. “We have to convince people’s hearts.”

“We need more weapons, because no one will surrender,” said Zelensky, one of their tasks for 2024 to the diplomats. The arms industry also needs support. “Any of you who can help Ukraine increase the production of weapons, grenades, equipment, air defense in Ukraine should do so,” he stressed.