Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria 2-1 on Sunday in the African Cup of Nations final. The Elephants were falling behind, but they found the resources to equalize and then overthrow the Super Eagles and thus win their third star.

Ivory Coast has broken the host country curse. The Elephants won their CAN at home, 18 years after Egypt, the last country that offered this gift to its fans. The Ivorians played a match that reflected the image of their tournament. Led first, they did not give up and beat Nigeria in the CAN 2024 final.

Like any self-respecting finale, it was preceded by a sober closing ceremony: between fireworks, reggae legend Alpha Blondy and the band Tam Sir warmed up the audience between 'Cocody Rock' and 'Hammer Blow'.

An audience that understood that the role of the twelfth man was important. He made all the noise possible to encourage his Elephants, determined to help Ivory Coast “keep the cup at home”, in the words of coach Emerse Faé. It was also legend Didier Drogba who carried the trophy onto the pitch, helping to raise the heat a bit in an already boiling stadium.

Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the final 2024 African Cup of Nations soccer match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on February 11 of 2024. AFP – ISSOUF SANOGO

At a press conference, the selectors assured that this match would have nothing to do with the group stage match that concluded with the Super Águilas' 1-0 victory. However, Peseiro opted for continuity, with his starting lineup, while Emerse Faé changed half of the team: Adingra, Gradel, Seri, Kossonou and Haller were on the field at the start.

Dominant Ivory Coast

It is the latter who quickly stands out weighing on the Nigerian defense. Nwabali confiscates a ball from Sébastien Haller in the 4th minute. Then his shot hits the post (7'). The Elephants dominate the match: Seko Fofana tests the Nigerian goalkeeper from distance (14'), then Gradel tries a scissors (21') that finds the small net.

Opposite, Nigeria multiplies errors, breaking the rhythm of the match. On his bench, José Peseiro is furious, accusing the referee of not seeing the numerous attacks on Víctor Osimhen. He received a yellow card due to his vehemence and the break came at the right time to calm things down.

Troost-Ekong opens the scoring

Against the run of play, Nigeria takes advantage of a corner kick. Captain William Troost-Ekong comes in to recover a Seri counterattack and beats Serge Aurier. He places a header out of Yahia Fofana's reach and makes the Ebimpé stadium scream (38', 1-0). It is the Elephants who receive the blow of the hammer.

Seko Fofana makes the revolt sound by taking the full axis from thirty meters just before the break.

Upon returning from the locker room, the Elephants waste no time. A free kick from Gradel was repelled by Oismhen himself, who came to set an example for his teammates (48'). Next, there is fire in the Nigerian defense, but Bassey slows down Gradel's attack enough for Nwabali to take advantage (49').

Kessié equalizes

A few minutes later, the Elephants captain collapsed in the area after contact with Sanusi. Gradel remains on the ground for many minutes, the stadium calls for a penalty but the referee is unfazed and prefers to sanction the words exchanged between Nwabali and Aurier (55').

The solution will finally come from a corner. Simon Adingra sends his cross to the far post. Kessié breaks free and dives with a header (62', 1-1). The Ivorians finally catch their breath thanks to the team's first goal in a CAN final, despite four contested and two won.

Ivory Coast believes in this and wants to blow up Nigerian coffers for the second time. A few minutes later, it was the miraculous Sébastien Haller who scored the crowning goal (81').

Haller célèbre son but en finale de la CAN. AFP – ISSOUF SANOGO

Ivory Coast brilliantly withstood the fury of the Nigerians in the final minutes to offer their fans a celebration that Abidjan will likely remember for a long time. And starting tomorrow, everyone will have to embroider a third star on the orange tunic.

Adapted from its French original