New miracle for the host Ivory Coast in the African Cup, which defeated Mali, despite playing with a man less, in the last minute of extra time, this Saturday, February 3, in Bouaké, and qualified for the semifinals, which will play against DR Congo.

Ivory Coast, with ten players and the score against, survived this Saturday, February 3, the push and enthusiasm of Mali (1-2) and, with a goal in the last action of extra time, signed by Oumar Diakite, managed the victory that places them in the semifinals of the African Cup, where they will have the Democratic Republic of the Congo as their rival.

The Ivorian team, host of the tournament that it has won twice, in 1992 and 2015, and has been runner-up on many other occasions, warned of a disastrous afternoon when after a quarter of an hour Adama Traoré was wrong on the best occasion, a penalty that he failed to achieve. annotate.

Furthermore, on the brink of half-time they were left with one less player. Odilon Kossounou, from Bayer Leverkusen, saw the second yellow card and left Eric Chelle's team with ten men and the entire second half to play.

Even so, they kept up the momentum at the Bouaké municipal stadium, until, in the 71st minute, Mali, which was trying to reach the semi-finals of an African Cup for the third time in its history, went ahead with a goal from Dorgeles Nene, of Salzburg. .

The Ivorian reaction and insistence paid off in the end. He equalized in the 90th minute through Brighton's Simon Adingra, who replaced Jean Seri four minutes earlier.

Little changed in extra time, although it was Ivory Coast that showed the most ambition. When the penalties were hovering in the landscape of the game, the crazy victory goal arrivedl. It was the work of Reims footballer Oumar Diakite who beat Yahia Fofana and qualified the host to the semi-final.

Read alsoAfrican Cup of Nations 2024, a review of the favorites and promises of the competition

With Efe and AFP