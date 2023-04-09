Mexican cinema lost one of its biggest stars; Unfortunately, the actor died last Tuesday. andres garcia, of Dominican origin and Mexican national; he was 81 years old and his death was due to health complications. After a simple funeral at the home of his widow, Mrs. Margarita Portilloattended by his son Leonardo García and his friend Aracely Arámbula, the body of the protagonist of the iconic film “Pedro Navaja” was cremated and fulfilling his last will, his ashes will be scattered in “El Paraíso”, what was his house on the shores of the beach in Acapulco, state of Guerrero, Mexico.

After the death of the heartthrob of Mexican cinemaon TikTok A video of Jenni Rivera flirting with Andrés García during a concert went viral. In one part of the show, prior to singing one of his greatest hits, “De contrabando”, the mother of the also singer Chiquis, addressed the actor directly, who was sitting in the first rows, accompanied by his wife Margarita Portillo.

While the Divine Band played, Jenni Rivera made a daring confession and request to the actorof course, as part of the show.”You know, Mr. Andrés García, excuse my audacity, but, as I will tell you, the net thing is that I have been craving a lot for a long time, I know that you are not free, but we can be discreet, see each other from time to time, contraband”.

Andrés García thanked the “Diva de la banda” for the compliment, sending him a kiss; This interaction between the actor and the singer caused a lot of fury among the thousands of attendees at that concert.

“Andrés always like good and fine wine”, “Jenni knew what was good”, “now she is with you beautiful, enjoy, both of you rest in peace”, “the most handsome, attractive and powerful man in Mexico”, ” They can already be found in heaven… Who knows?”, “He’s delighted, he doesn’t dislike Jenni’s compliment at all” and many more, are the comments of TikTok users.

Besides, Andrés García’s death was due to cirrhosis of the liver that he was diagnosed with last yearadding to his complications from leukemia, a disease that destroyed the blood in his body in a very short time, for which he had to continuously receive transfusions, something that was difficult, since the actor was O-.

The last Sunday he received a unit of blood, however his body could not tolerate more. Age, liver cirrhosis and anemia led him to hypovolemic shocka condition in which severe loss of blood or other fluid makes the heart unable to pump enough blood to the body, this type of shock can cause many organs to stop working.

“The organism did not have a sufficient supply of oxygen, first affecting the brain, the brain controls everything and makes a multi-organ failuretremendous,” said Ulises Rodríguez, the doctor who treated the actor.