Dhe race for the Internet has been won by American tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon. Small start-ups have become the most valuable corporations in the world. The next key technologies are about to make a breakthrough: artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear fusion. Thanks to excellent basic research, Europe and Germany in particular have promising candidates at the start. But it remains to be seen whether they will be able to assert themselves against the overpowering competitors from abroad. Three examples from the merciless race for future markets.

Terra Quantum: computing power from another world

Sven Astheimer Responsible editor for corporate reporting.

Work is still in progress on the market-ready quantum computer. However, a company from Munich is already using the necessary software.

Markus Pflitsch is certain: Quantum computing will pulverize everything that has previously been available in terms of computing power. Processes that would take thousands of years today can be completed in seconds. “This will sweep away classic big data analytics,” says Pflitsch. For him, there is no question that quantum computers, which for a long time seemed to be more of a theoretical construct, are coming.

Governments, universities and corporations – especially American ones – have been investing a lot of money in their development for several years. But a multi-billion market is not just for the hardware pioneers. Pflitsch also wants to get his piece of the cake – and is already doing so with his company Terra Quantum.

It produces software for quantum computing that is already being used by customers. Pflitsch explains how this works when quantum computers only exist in secret laboratories: “We take existing supercomputers and use them to simulate the quantum computer.” Currently, 40 logical qubits are used – while conventional computers work with bits consisting of 0 and 1 , qubits also represent everything between 0 and 1.







Pflitsch gives a current example by optimizing banks’ portfolios. “So we don’t care if the hardware development takes a little time.” The double-digit number of industrial customers includes heavyweights such as Volkswagen and Thales.

Pflitsch was already enthusiastic about metaphysics as a teenager, the study of quantum physics was the logical consequence. By the time he was in his mid-20s, he had made it to the CERN Institute in Switzerland, the Olympus for physicists. In order to keep up there, you have to “put your heart into physics day and night,” he says. At that time, Pflitsch wanted to see other things and switched to management consultancy BCG, later to Deutsche Bank. The 51-year-old founder and boss thinks that was the best preparation for his current job. “Now I’m in my passion.”

After he left, he gathered the best physicists in his field he could get. “The application of the specialty of quantum thermodynamics to encryption might be understood by about 50 people in the world,” he says. Today, Terra Quantum employs around 220 people, 150 of whom are quantum physicists. In order to keep up with the tech giants from the USA, Terra Quantum, based in Munich and St. Gallen, now has to grow very quickly and acquire smaller competitors. Here lies the challenge. “Compared to the USA and China, we are naive,” says Pflitsch, looking at Europe.







It is true that people in politics and business often listen to him with interest and also assure support. “But I don’t need a new office, I need a lot of capital quickly.” For the next round (Series B), a three-digit million sum is aimed for. Venture capitalists from the USA like to jump in in such cases and make the business big. Pflitsch is working on continental financing, has brought investor Klaus Hommels’ Lakestar fund on board and is in talks with family businesses. The race, he says, has only just begun.