Mexico. Ivana Knoll, The Girlfriend of the World Cup”, It looks spectacular in images that he shares on his social networks and her fans go crazy with all kinds of comments and compliments, because she is too beautiful.

Ivana Knöll, who became famous with the title of “The Girlfriend of the World Cup” Qatar 2022, has millions of followers on instagram and shares them daily daring images where she poses sexy.

Lately, Ivana has taken to posing in lingerie, she shows her figure of ten and through an Instagram Live she recently posed with this type of clothing that projects her unique.

In one of the outfits that Ivana poses, she is shown in a grape-colored set with a pronounced neckline in front, as well as very short shorts, in images that have been taken with the background the modern buildings of Doha and the desert sun.

Ivana is a model originally from Croatia who, since the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has appeared on social networks, capturing the attention of men and women, because she is admired for her figure.

On her trip to Qatar, she took the opportunity to take pictures that are crazy on Instagram, because she has managed to pose in different ways and show how beautiful she is.

On Instagram, Ivana was excited and grateful to the people who admired her and took pictures with her in Qatar:

“THANK YOU QATAR! It was the best World Cup! My heart is full and I am so proud to have shown the world that we are all accepting of each other’s cultures, religions and lifestyle! So many nations in one place, One big World Cup family! I love you and see you soon.”

Ivana Knöll is a model by profession, lives in Miami, Florida, USA, and traveled to Qatar to witness the game of her selection; she is 30 years old and has been defined as the most faithful fan of Croatia since the start of the World Cup.