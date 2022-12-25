Baza: former deputy Akimov set fire to the military enlistment office in the Saratov region “for the sake of hooliganism”

Law enforcement officers detained the arsonist of the military registration and enlistment office in the village of Ivanteevka, Saratov region. It turned out to be a former deputy Daniil Akimov, writes Telegram-Baza channel.

According to the publication, after the fire was eliminated on the night of December 23, a bottle of gasoline was found on the spot. In the morning, the police arrested the attacker himself. He pleaded guilty, specifying that he set the fire just like that, for the sake of hooliganism.

It is specified that 41-year-old Akimov has already been brought to administrative responsibility under the article on the production and sale of goods without labeling.

Earlier it was reported that in the Saratov region, the police began a search for unknown persons who set fire to the military registration and enlistment office. The fire broke out in the building of the military registration and enlistment office located on Kooperativnaya Street in the village of Ivanteevka. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. The duty officer’s office burned out, the rest of the premises were not affected. At the scene of the fire, law enforcement officers found a plastic bottle with the remains of gasoline and oil.