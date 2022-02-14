Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters and The Twins, has died at the age of 75. His death occurred in his sleep on Saturday, the announcement was confirmed by his family on the AP News website (to be exact Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman.

The family released the following declaration:

Our family is saddened by the disappearance of a husband, father and grandfather who has always taught us to see magic in life. We take comfort in the fact that his work as a director has brought smiles and joy to countless people around the world. As we live our grief privately, we hope that those who met him through his films will remember him forever.

Ivan Reitman was born in Czechoslovakia on October 27, 1946, but moved to Toronto at the age of 4. Success came in 1978 when he produced Animal Houseto then later direct Meatballs. Following these two films, Reitman received many requests and films were born – with him as director or producer – including Twins, Space Jam And Friends, Lovers and …

The film that many remember him for remains undoubtedly Ghostbustersreleased in 1984 with Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis – who were also the two screenwriters – and with Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and many other iconic faces.

The film won two Academy Awards, Best Original Song and Best Special Effects, and after 5 years the second, directly related film was produced. Recently, with the revival of the old glories, both Ghostbusters and Space Jam have seen a resurgence with two revivals, the first of which was directed by Ivan Reitman’s son Jason.

Reitman he was also involved in the production and direction of a sequel to The Twins, which would again star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, as they discover a long-lost sister.