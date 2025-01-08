



Iván Alejo, a Valladolid winger who Cádiz CF has loaned to APOEL Nicosia in this winter market, revealed in an interview that he was close to signing for Sevilla FC. He even had a conversation with the then president of the Nervionense entity, José Castro, so that the operation could take place. «I would have loved to play for Sevilla. I even had a video call with Pepe Castro,” he said on Tuesday night into the microphones of Canal Sur Radio.

In the same interview, the figure of the Sevilla legend Jesús Navas stood out, through a detail that the palatial man, former captain of Sevilla, had with him in a match in which Alejo was at the Sánchez-Pizjuán as an Eibar player and in the one who fell injured. «When I was injured at the Sánchez-Pizjuán with Eibar, without knowing me, he came to see me in the locker room. That speaks of the legend that he is.

After five and a half seasons as a Cádiz player, and having played between the First and Second divisions in teams such as Eibar, Getafe and Málaga, Iván Alejo has undertaken the first experience of his career away from Spanish football, in Cypriot APOEL. which is precisely trained by former Sevilla player Manolo Jiménez.