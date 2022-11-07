Iva Zanicchi let herself go, going back to talking about her comrade Fausto’s tumor: “If one smokes 90 cigarettes a day, in the end he pays them”

Iva Zanicchi told of intimate details of his private life, a dancing with the Stars. His partner Fausto Pinna, from 2020, fights against an ugly evil.

The man has lost weight a lot, but despite everything, Iva Zanicchi explained that she’s pretty good:

He weighed 110 kilos, now he weighs 74. We don’t talk about it much, I am ashamed of pain. But he knows that, damn it, if you smoke 90 cigarettes a day, in the end he pays them. And he paid for them with lung cancer. But he is fighting and winning. Except that he was left in my appetite.

Last year he talked about improvements in his health. The tumor markers had cleared. But now the situation is worsened. So that Fausto Pinna he could not accompany his partner during his last participation in the Sanremo Festival.

He always called it a strong man, who despite his condition lives with courage. That courage that many times it is he who has to give her. During Today is another dayhe confessed:

He is a very strong man, I talk about this because it can be a comfort to others. He is so strong that sometimes he is the one who gives me courage. He said he doesn’t want to leave me alone, and he’s doing well and he’s right. We will leave together when the time comes. But in 200 years eh!

Iva Zanicchi and Fausto Pinna share their love from afar 1986. The man is 72 years old and her wife 82. Despite her age, the singer has always stated that they continued to hold the flame liteven in intimacy.

He did so in the afternoon 5 study and then in a long interview with the Corriere delle Sera: