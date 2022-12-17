The IU regional management decided this Saturday morning to postpone the ratification of the preliminary agreement reached with Más Región and Equo to run together in the local and regional elections next year. The reason for this decision is “to give more time to develop the negotiation with Podemos in order to reach a broader agreement that includes all the political forces of the transforming left”, according to the text voted and approved at the meeting of this morning.

The new opportunity that IU grants Podemos to reach an electoral agreement includes a series of conditions: a formal negotiating table must be created with delegations from both formations headed by their regional coordinators and it will have a limited period of fifteen days. In fact, the IU leadership has called a new meeting for January 14 in which it will definitively decide who will be its electoral partners.

The change in position of the IU, which had already closed a pre-agreement with Más Región and Equo to run together in the elections under the name of the Green Coalition, is motivated by the acceptance of Podemos to negotiate “on an equal footing and without prior impositions”. José Luis Álvarez-Castellanos, regional coordinator of IU, explained to LA VERDAD.

Until now, Podemos required from the start that the candidacies and all elements of an electoral nature be distributed 70% for the purple formation and 30% for the IU, considering that this is the relationship of the electoral weight of each formation in the Region. This point, which was seen as “humiliating” in the IU, had caused the talks between the two parties to fail so far.

However, Podemos has renounced this initial proposal after a conversation of “five or six hours” held on Friday afternoon between Álvarez-Castellanos and Javier Sánchez Serna, regional coordinator of Podemos, in which the latter agreed to “negotiate you to you and without anyone starting as superior, “said the leader of IU.

With this new scenario, “we believe that we must exhaust and explore the path of negotiation with Podemos, but without giving up the preliminary agreement that we already have with Más Región and Equo,” added Álvarez-Castellanos.