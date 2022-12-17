France to disconnect, to restart, partly to forget a season that began under reassuring auspices and instead continued unexpectedly, above all due to mistakes by its short wall. Charles Leclerc however, he remains in love with Ferrari and the Ferraristi: his smiles and autographs for the fans are proof of this.

However, the season was long and at times nerve-wracking. Once his 2022 commitments with the Scuderia were over, Leclerc therefore went to Val-d’Isère, in the French Alps, to enjoy the first days of vacation.

“On our way” – “On our way”- says the pilot in his story. The last few days have not been quiet for Leclerc, who broke up with his historic girlfriend Charlotte. The snow of Val-d’Isère, perhaps, will also serve to calm the soul of the Monegasque.