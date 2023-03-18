The formations of IU and Podemos have not reached an agreement and will run separately in the municipal elections next May in the municipality of Cieza. Both parties have already presented their candidates, which will be Antonio Penalva and Maribel Aguayo respectively. If a few weeks ago it was the purple representative who presented her option, this Friday the head of the ecosocialists list, Antonio Penalva, did the same in an act that took place at the Siyâsa Museum.

Internal sources of the two formations speak of positions “that for the moment are irreconcilable” despite the fact that they are aware that this division could take its toll on them at the polls given the current political situation in the town.

During his speech, Antonio Penalva highlighted “the desire, the illusion and the strength” with which he assumes “to lead this candidacy full of young people, who have been pushing hard with new projects and a lot of determination to help this town advance, with more step firm if possible than the one started in 2015 ».

I remember Paco Saorín



The act was held in memory of Paco Saorín, the councilor and first deputy mayor who died prematurely last December after a long illness. «This desire, this illusion and this strength are given to me by the memory of the excellent work that Paco Saorín has done in these years, with the greatest humility and determination». “And when I say ours, I am not only referring to Izquierda Unida, but also to the town of Cieza because his figure and legacy belongs to everyone,” Penalva said about him.

In addition, the following text was read: “His legacy remains among us, his imperishable mark, his kind character, his concern for others, his honesty and his know-how in politics from the closeness and respect for all”, was read on the politician.

«From Paco Saorín we learned that in politics you have to step on the street, that to govern you have to keep the doors of offices and institutions open for any neighbor, that you have to earn everyone’s respect and affection, that you always have to to be aware of the problems of our land and our people, of those little things that are so important to each one of us, of the ciezanos and ciezanas, because, as Eduardo Galeano said: ‘many small people, in their small places, doing Little things can change the world,’” they concluded.