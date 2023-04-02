Mexico.- Thanks to digitization, heartbreaking stories have become a trend, this time, we present you with a fact captured in the streets of Mexico, where it is shown, that with a lot of effort, a Queretaro womantakes her daughter to work, with the purpose of wait until it is her class time to take her to school.

Although, cases have been made known in which mothers are captivated by their arduous effort for having to have a balance between working, caring for their children, in order to bring support home.

There are different stories where mothers of families show their effort to fulfill their children’s dreams, but also of parents who, having nowhere to leave their children when they work, have to take them with them, so that they do not stay in your homes alone, because there may be danger.

As the user ‘RicIvanMalbicho’ showed, in his Twitter social network account, along with a photograph, in which he captured a woman who worked on public roads, was accompanied by her offspring, to waiting for the little girl to go to class.

The fact spread on the Internet, by Raichar Aivan, was published along with the description: “This is the Querétaro of hard-working people who get ahead day by day. A mother in chinga and her daughter wait for her moment to go to school….they don’t hang out with mam*** of chalens with cartoon faces or ticking…”.

The scene was filled with comments in which they applauded the woman’s effort to get ahead, and highlighted the resilience to strive for her daughter, despite the circumstances she faces.