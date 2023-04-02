Five Syrian soldiers were injured in an Israeli missile attack on Homs province in central Syria. This was announced on Sunday, April 2, by the Ministry of Defense of the SAR.

“Today at about 00:35 an Israeli enemy from the direction northeast of Beirut launched an air attack, hitting some areas of the city of Homs and the province. The means of our air defense (air defense) reacted to the aggressor’s missiles and shot down some of them. As a result of the aggression, five soldiers were injured, and some material damage was inflicted,” the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian radio station Sham FM reported on four Syrian soldiers injured in an Israeli strike on a base in Homs.

The Al Ekhbariya TV channel reported that the Syrian Air Defense Forces opened fire on air targets over Homs province in response to an Israeli missile attack.

This is the third Israeli attack on Syria since March 30th.

On the night of March 30, it became known that Syrian air defense systems reflect an Israeli attack in the sky in the vicinity of Damascus. On the same day, the Syrian Defense Ministry reported that as a result of an Israeli attack on a suburb of Damascus, two Syrian soldiers were wounded. It was clarified that the Syrian air defense systems responded to enemy missiles and shot down several of them, but there were casualties, as well as material damage.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense on March 31 said that air defense systems shot down some of the Israeli missiles fired at the province of Damascus. At the same time, Syrian television reported on the reflection of the Israeli attack.

Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in the Syrian Arab Republic, in turn, said that four Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jets had attacked the outskirts of Damascus. As a result, four buildings were damaged, in particular a polyclinic in the Kafr Souss area.

Prior to this, on March 22, the Syrian Defense Ministry reported on attacks from Israel on the area of ​​Aleppo International Airport. The media reported that four rockets were fired, the airport suspended work. In addition, it was noted that the air harbor suffered material damage.

Syria and Israel have been at war since 1948, when the independence of Israel was declared. In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied part of the Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944.

In 1981, the Israeli Parliament unilaterally asserted Israeli sovereignty over them. Periodically, the parties made attempts to achieve peace, but to no avail.