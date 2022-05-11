Nuevo León.- The Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León, Adolfo Guerrero responded to Governor Samuel Garcia Sepulveda after he state president will accuse the FGE of hiding the investigation folder on the Yolanda Martínez casea young man who was found dead on Sunday, May 8, in the municipality of Juárez.

It was through the social networks of the Prosecutor’s Office that the attorney general spoke forcefully against Samuel García, whom he pointed out to use the pain of the victims by exposing them to the judgment of the people.

“I regret that social networks are used to send a message to the Prosecutor’s Office when there are official means for it, it is also worrying that the victims are used in the media as the governor has done constantly and even worse that they are put in front of the judgment of the people without respecting their pain and with a purpose that is clearly not the search for justice”, lamented Adolfo Guerrero.

The official responded that the task of the prosecution is “to investigate the cause of the violent death of women,” and asserted that the governor’s (Samuel García) job is to “protect them and prevent their death”.

He also explained that the Prosecutor’s Office does its job regardless of both political and media criticism, in respect of the law that protects the human rights of victims.

The prosecutor was emphatic in pointing out that they obey the law and the science that supports the investigations. For which he pointed out that requesting files by breaking the law is evidence of evident ignorance.

This message came moments after Governor Samuel García published a video accompanied by Yolanda Martínez’s family, accusing the prosecution of hiding the investigation. This by pointing out that they only gave excuses to the requests to have access to the investigation folder and thereby provide data to the legal issue.

In this sense, the governor ruled that he needed an answer and reiterated his commitment to the family of Yolanda Martínez.