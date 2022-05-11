One in five Italians declare themselves ready to give up travel in their free time, 16% to reduce clothing costs, 12% to consumption outside the home and entertainment, while only 2% to empty the shopping cart. This is what emerges from the Ismea survey “Impact of inflation on Italian consumption“, Conducted on 3,000 families, with the technical support of Nielsen which highlights how consumers are willing to make sacrifices in order to safeguard the quality of food spending in the face of inflation which runs at + 6.2% on a yearly.

Remains much attention is paid to the quality and the guarantee of wholesomeness of what is brought to the table with 70% of the interviewees who, to save money, would never give up 100% Italian products, while almost one in two would not do without products with a Dop / Igp stamp, from sustainable agriculture or from organic brand.

The strategies adopted by the Italians to cope with the expensive life and protect their purchasing power are different: from a more marked nomadism between signs in search of promotions, to careful planning of purchases to avoid waste, from greater attention to value for money. and the price / weight ratio, in a very fluid scenario that changes according to the socio-economic profile of the consumer and the type of reference.