A couple of blocks against Verona, his debut as a starter with Cremonese and today from 1 ‘with Fiorentina, from the bench to confirmation, all the progress of the 21-year-old German

One of the new ones is trying to emerge. He has detached himself from the group and aims to be noticed. His name is Malick Thiaw, he plays defense and so far he has done well. Three appearances in Serie A, only one as a starter, but all positive. Against Verona he changed his destiny with a couple of “blocks”. The German sacrificed himself on some conclusions saving the result. There Pioli praised him, so much so that at the first useful opportunity he gave him his debut from 1 ‘against Cremonese. One hour from 6.5. Today, against Fiorentina, Thiaw could also start again from the beginning, demonstrating that something can be drawn from the market group.

Not bad – Its path resembles that of Kalulu. The Frenchman, taken by Lyon in general indifference, has become reliable over time. A few days ago he renewed until 2027. Thiaw can take a cue. Before making his debut against Verona, he was on the bench for five games in a row, excluded from the Champions League list and never used. Pioli threw him into the fray at the Bentegodi and he played with the eyes of the tiger. “This guy has personality”, the coach must have thought. One who usually trusts young people and waits for them: see Leao, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Kalulu. Despite only three games, therefore, the opinion on Thiaw is positive. De Ketelaere has yet to get used to it, Dest played little and badly, Vranckx took the field only half an hour in three games, while Origi – despite the goal at Monza – is still in the shade. The last one is Yacine Adli, protagonist of a good pre-season which was almost never used by Pioli. He is expected to leave in January. See also Milan on Thiaw but Schalke (for now) are blocking: the first offer rejected

Thiaw is there – The German is defending himself. Someone compared him to Matip, Liverpool central who grew up in Schalke: “We were also born on the same day”. August 8th. Joel in 1991 and Malick ten years later, in 2001. If he plays among the pros he owes it to Norbert Elgert, 66, Schalke’s institution. He has been working in Gelsenkirchen for 25 years and has discovered dozens of talents: Neuer, Draxler, Howedes, Ozil, Sané, Kehrer, McKennie and of course Malick, led for 51 matches in the youth teams. Before meeting him in the Under 19s he played in midfield, then Elgert convinced him to change his role. Those who know him speak of a boy with his head on his shoulders, never presumptuous, even a little shy. One who values ​​Messi, plays at Play and does not like to cook: “I live to make my family proud”. And maybe even the AC Milan fans. See also Gustavo Petro reacts after the elimination of the Colombian National Team from the World Cup

November 13, 2022 (change November 13, 2022 | 12:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#time #Thiaw #conquered #Pioli #Milan