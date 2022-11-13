A news that has shocked the world of theater, the well-known actress Emily Chesterton has died forever at only 30 years: the announcement

The English actress in her thirties Emily Chesterton she went out forever at just 30 years old. The sad story happened at the beginning of the current month, but her family has spread the news only in the last few days, through a post published on the social accounts of the same actress.

A news that shocked her many fans, Emily Chesterton was very well known for being one well-known English theater actress.

Our dear Emily left unexpectedly.

Many messages and comments of condolence that the family received within a few hours. A great love that of the world of theater, which clung to the pain of all those who loved it and who are devastated bysudden loss.

The actress lived in London with her partner, with whom she had been linked since 2018. Acting was her great love and for the past nine years, she had performed in several theatrical productions. In 2018 she had managed to win the Hammond Poetry Award and had gotten a scholarship.

No precise information has yet been disclosed on the cause of death, but it seems that it is natural causes, which no one could ever have foreseen. In a message posted on his social profiles, we read:

Dear family and friends, it is with a heavy heart that we must announce the death of our dear Emily. She was a winner of the Hammond Poetry Prize in 2018 and received a William Newsom Scholarship. Due to unexpected natural causes, Emily died surrounded by her family.

The love of the world of theater for Emily Chesterton

The reaction of his colleagues from the world of theater, who said they were, was quick shocked and grieved. Those who have known her remember her as a wonderful soul, a person Always smiling and that has left an indelible mark on the heart of anyone who has ever had the good fortune to meet her.

But not only as a person, she was also a brilliant actress and there are many people who will never forget his performances.

Such a fantastic talent, no wonder his loss has been felt by so many people.

These are the words of his agent, who wanted to thank all those who have left a thought for the sudden disappearance of Emily Chesterton