“It is something very special for Mexico City”said the head of government of the capital of the countryClaudia Sheinbaum, on the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The brunette’s statements happened after the arrival of the trophy of World Cup 2022 which will deliver in qatar.

Likewise, his words were made on the morning of this Sunday, October 16, at the Utopia Meyehualcoof the Iztapalapa City Hall.

In the mentioned place, the cup will be exhibited for the public on the days Sunday 16 and Monday 17 October.

The former as part of Trophy Tour of the FIFA World Cupa route that takes place prior to the world to be held in Qatar 2022.

Sheinbaum pointed out that this particularly represents something very particular for the girls and boys of the Iztapalapa City Hall and all the Mexico City.

He invited everyone to observe and learn about the Qatar World Cup 2022 and emphasized being happy to have her in the capital of the country.

the event, the authorities of the Mexico City characterized it as historical, since for the first time, the Soccer World Cup 2022 is in the capital of the country and start your journey in the metropolis.

In the same way, it is the first time that it touches territory starting in a Latin American country.

The trophy will also be in the next few days in Guadalajara, Jalisco and Monterey, New Lion.