The second season of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ has ended and, immediately, those in charge of the series based on the manga ‘Bleach’, which was written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, announced its third and penultimate season with the release of an exciting trailer. During this new installment we will continue to see the events of the war between the Quincy and the Shinigami, which left all fans of the story starring Ichigo Kurosaki with their hearts in their hands.

If you want to know when this new part of ‘Bleach: TYBW’stay in the following note, in which we will tell you all the details.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ part 3

When does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ season 3 come out?

Through the release of a trailer, it was learned that part 3 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’which will be called ‘The conflict’, will premiere in 2024, although there were no further details about the exact date of his arrival. But, taking into account the order in which the anime is taking place, one would think that the new season could arrive in six or nine months; that is, between March and June of next year. This is due to the time elapsed between parts 1 and 2, which were released in October 2022 and July 2023, respectively.

How many chapters will ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ part 3 have?

As initially confirmed, ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ It will have a total of 52 episodes, which will be divided into four seasons of 13 episodes each.something that both the first and second parts of the anime have fulfilled in their entirety, so it is expected that in the third it will continue along the same path.

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ ONLINE?

The chapters of the second installment of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ They premiered on the platform of Star+ in all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous anime can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu programming, respectively. It should be noted that all episodes of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 of its first season, can also be enjoyed in the aforementioned applications.

This is the first official poster for 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' part 3 – 'The conflict'. Photo: Pierrot

Where to watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are pages dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.