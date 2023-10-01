Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine could lead to war in Germany

Former US Army intelligence officer Scott Ritter on social media X predicted war in Germany due to the decision to transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

He cited the example of what would happen if Iran provided the Mexican cartel with weapons that would be used to strike American soil. According to the expert, in this case the United States would raze Iran to the ground.

“Germany cannot be allowed to think that there will be no consequences for its actions. If war comes to Germany, it will be because she brought it on herself,” Ritter emphasized.

He added that sometimes one has to fight evil with force. The ex-intelligence officer called the “ideology of Stepan Bandera” that Russia is fighting in Ukraine such an evil.

Ritter said Germany’s decision to provide Taurus missiles to Kyiv would put Berlin in “open collaboration with evil” and that war always comes to those who want it.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, said that Taurus cruise missiles should be delivered to Kiev as soon as possible; their use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to strike targets on Russian territory is permitted by international law.