Mexico.- Diego Boneta is one of the most beloved Mexican actors in the country, who thanks to his acting talent has achieved to venture into the cinema of the United Statesmaking your career more successful.

Boneta began his career from a very young age, and his first approach to fame was after having participated in the television program FAME code

We recommend you read…

Diego even participated in successful children’s programs, such as ‘Alebrijes and Rebujos‘ and ‘Misión SOS’, before joining the cast of television legend, ‘Rebelde’.

However, one of the facts that very few know about the handsome 36-year-old actor is that his first last name is not real, and he had a important reason to change it.

We recommend you read…

The full name of the artist is Diego Andrés Gonzáles Boneta, and despite the fact that initially the protagonist of the Luis Miguel bioseries used his father’s last name, ‘González’ in his career, he was forced to change it.

It all happened after Diego did some castings in Mexico and the producers rejected his participation because did not appear to be of Mexican nationalityfor which he later went to the United States to venture into the cinema.

Unfortunately, Diego Boneta’s attempts to obtain a role in the cinema became an increasingly difficult task, since in two and a half years he could not get any project.

Faced with this situation and because his manager knew that Diego had a lot of talent, he suggested that possibly there was a problem with his last name because it sounded too “latin”.

It is for this reason that Diego Boneta He had no choice but to change his father’s surname to his mother’sBoneta, who is of Italian origin.

After he did this, the artist managed to get important roles, like in ‘Pretty Little Liars’, ‘Mean Girls 2’, ‘Scream Queens’, ‘Terminator’ and ‘Rock of Age’.

This is how the popularity of the actor began to increase more and more in Hollywood, something that has placed him as a Mexican pride.