The US-Mexico Fentanyl Summit It moves in two aspects: on the one hand, the American irresponsibility to blame drug producers for the consumption of local addicts who have easy access to drug that enters as contraband through the border corruption; and on the other hand, the presidential elections in the two countries in 2024 and the national security priority of Republicans and Democrats to subject Mexico to American needs.

In this context, the Mexican presidential election next June, five months before the American one, will have as its central point not the issue of drug cartels. drug traffickingbut the validity of the decision of the President López Obrador to maintain a nationalist distance from the geopolitical and security interests of the White House. In essence, the Democratic security approach does not differ from the interventionist Republican criterion and military invasion of Mexico to subject Mexican security policy to the control of the drug traffic from Washington that has been determined in recent times based on the availability of drugs for American addicts.

In the hypothetical case that the already famous are arrested Chapitos –children of Chapo Guzmán that are those in charge of drug trafficking for the Sinaloa Cartel–, the production and smuggling of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and especially fentanyl will continue to flow into the United States as long as American addicts need the drug to remain calm, because any shock regarding the availability of these narcotics would generate social violence on American streets.

The White House has mobilized the State Department as a pressure factor on Mexicotransferring a security issue to the area of ​​foreign policy, especially because Mexico has kept the DEA for their interventionist styles of operating in Mexico and for this agency’s decision not to abide by the rules established in the Mexican National Security Law to prevent anti-narcotics agents from operating without control in Mexican territory.

Here we have insisted on the fundamental fact that the US strategy against fentanyl He only blames producing countries and cartels in foreign territories for the drug’s mortality on the part of American addicts who continue to have almost unlimited access to the drug.

Likewise, the US authorities recognize through the DEA that the Mexican cartels of Jalisco and Sinaloa Within the United States they have control of smuggling, distribution of drugs in the 50 American States and facilities for retail sales in more than three thousand US cities. However, this is the time when the DEA has very well detected these two cartels – and seven others also of Mexican origin that participate in drug distribution – but without there being local operations to dismantle them.

The consumption of fentanyl within the United States is a very serious failure of national security, because the drug is allegedly nourished by precursors sent from China and mixed in Mexico, but smuggled into the United States, despite the supposed security measures in the Mexico-US border.

In this sense, the summit of fentanyl It will have little real effect as long as Mexico continues to hinder the imperial demands of the United States and continues to avoid a frontal fight against the cartels to avoid a bloody war in the Mexican streets. The logic of the National Palace is very simple: as long as the United States does not influence the drug consumption of its millions of addictsforeign and now also national drug producers will continue to exist.

Like any bureaucratic meeting, the summits serve to air a little the issue of drug trafficking and to send the message to American voters that the White House is putting pressure on Mexico to end the scourge of the cartels, but in a temporary manner in the context of the presidential debate ahead in the United States and the belligerent and invasionist discourse — not only interventionist– of all the Republican presidential candidates who have already put the issue of cartels almost as number one in local campaigns.

The White House’s imperial approach to the issue of mexican cartels It does not seem to be the priority of the Mexican presidential campaign.

Politics for dummies: Politics is, in itself, a national security strategy.

