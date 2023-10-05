The Thai Police reported this Thursday of the arrest of three people for their alleged connection with the shooting committed on Tuesday by a teenager with a modified blank pistol in a popular shopping center in Bangkok, which left two dead and five injured.

Two of the arrests, in addition to that of the alleged perpetrator of the shooting, were made on Wednesday night in the southern city of Yala, Piyaphat Thongpanlertkul, director of the Yala police station, told EFE.

The police accuse these people of illegal possession and modification of weapons and investigate whether they sold the minor the modified blank weapon he used during the attack.

The third person involved was arrested in Bangkok and is also being investigated by the alleged sale of the weapon and ammunitionnotes the newspaper The Nation.

According to the preliminary investigation, the perpetrator of the attack, 14 years old, bought online in exchange for 16,000 bats (about 430 dollars or around 410 euros) the weapon with which he committed the shooting at the Siam Paragon compound, located in the heart of commercial of the metropolis.

The main entrance to the Siam Paragon shopping centre, evacuated after the shooting. See also Student killed in Iowa school shooting

The teenager, who was admitted to a juvenile detention center the day before, has been charged with five crimes, including murder and attempted murder, for the attack that resulted in the death of two women, of Chinese and Burmese nationality.

According to the autopsy, The Chinese tourist, 34, died after being shot in the torso, while the Burmese worker, 30, was shot three times.

The attack also left five other people injured to varying degrees.

The minor, who the police revealed has a history of mental illness, was arrested without resistance inside the shopping center, one of the most popular among tourists and locals, less than an hour after the shooting began.

(You may be interested in: Daniel Sancho’s former lawyer issues a harsh warning: ‘Sentenced to the death penalty no matter what’).

Thailand, where there are more than ten million weapons for a population of 71 million, suffered a massacre in October last year in which a former police officer killed 36 people, including 24 children, with a gun and a knife, and injured 10 others. in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, in the northeast of the country.

In 2020, 29 people died and another 58 were wounded when a soldier started shooting in a shopping center in the province of Nakhon Ratchasima (northeast) before being shot dead by the Police.

These shootings in Thailand, which did not usually have this type of events, opened the debate to increase control over excess weapons in the country.

EFE

More news

Another victim of Daniel Sancho who talks about his extreme violence: ‘He broke my nose’

Friends of Edwin Arrieta accept unexpected family request regarding the court case

They report that 55 Chinese sailors died on a nuclear submarine after a serious failure