Five days have passed since Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza on October 7.

So far, the number of displaced people within the Gaza Strip has exceeded 263,000. Besides, The number of deaths in Israel already exceeded 1,200 this Wednesday and there are more than 2,900 injured; while the Israeli bombings in Gaza have already left 950 dead and at least 5,000 injured.

Meanwhile, information is known about new bombings and the violence does not stop, thesirens have not stopped sounding and rockets continue to hit Israeli cities, agencies such as EFE have reported.

In the midst of the complicated security situation that now exists in Israel, a woman from Santander living in that country gave details about how she has experienced these five days of conflict, according to what she found. Blu Radio.

Yulie Villabona is in Jerusalem, far from the red zone, so she is fine. However, “You can’t stop feeling the tension, frustration and sadness about everything that is happening. As the hours go by, more deaths and kidnapped people are counted, it is not easy. We are preparing”, he assured.

The woman from Santander settled in Israel several years ago and, according to the aforementioned media, among her main concerns is buy groceries and prepare a shelter in case violence escalates further in the area.

People mourn at the funeral of Israeli soldier Cohen at the Mount Hertzel military cemetery in Jerusalem.

In addition, the government would have urged them to have supplies of canned food, water and other essential supplies “because the war will be prolonged.”

The Colombian also explained that in the old building where she lives with six other families, there is only one safe room. “We will have to share with all the neighbors, we are six families. God forbid we don’t have to come to that”he added.

Recently, it was learned that the Colombian woman who was missing after Saturday’s attack died, as confirmed by her father. Julio Rubio, in dialogue with RCNsaid that the Israeli military contacted him and confirmed the death of his daughter, Ivonne Rubio. “They killed my daughter,” he lamented.

Ivonne Rubio, Colombian found dead in Israel.

