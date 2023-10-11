One more breakup is added to 2023. This time, Ale Fuller, who was engaged to Francesco Balbi announced the breakup of their relationship after almost 2 years. Let us remember that the couple had plans to get married after a romantic trip to France, however, a few months later it was rumored that they had broken up because they stopped posting photos together. In the letter, the couple is grateful to each other for the moments they shared. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Ale Fuller say about her breakup with Francesco Balbi?

Through Instagram, Ale He assured that despite the difficult situation he is going through romantically, he considered that it is the right time to communicate the end of his relationship with his former fiancé. She also noted that they both realized that their paths will have to take different directions.

“One is never quite ready to verbalize painful situations, but we believe it is time to share it. After the best moments shared and the dream of a life together, we have understood that our paths must take different directions. Our relationship has represented a unique and important happiness in our lives, for which we will be eternally grateful.”wrote the national actress.

Ale and Francesco ask their followers for respect and understanding. Photo: Instagram / Ale Fuller

When did Ale Fuller get engaged to Francesco Balbi?

On February 17 of this year, Ale She shared the official photo of her engagement with the lawyer on her social networks. Francesco decided to ask for her hand in marriage in none other than Paris, France. At that time, various public figures took the opportunity to wish the couple the best. Unfortunately, after 8 months, they ended their relationship for unknown reasons.