It hasn’t been an easy time for Bruce Willis after his illness. But now the good news has come, the first daughter of the actor is pregnant

It was not an easy time for the family Bruce Willisafter the news of the illness that forced him to leave the scene and after the latest news on a worsening of his health conditions.

In the last few hours, however, one has arrived new newswhich brought joy and a flash of light in the life of Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

The two will become grandparents for the first timethe eldest daughter Runner she found out she was pregnant.

The first to give the happy news on social media was her own Demi Moore: “I’m entering my hot, wacky, wild granny season”. The comments of the rest of the family were not long in coming. TallulahRumer’s younger sister, replied: “I start the era of crazy and extravagant aunt”. And the reaction of Bruce Willis’ current wife soon arrived, Emma Heming: “The news of the arrival of a baby is always good news! Congratulations Rumer and Derek, we are elated!”

The family is very united, just recently they met for the holidays, posting a shot on the social networks of the beautiful extended family.

The diagnosis of Bruce Willis

The unfortunate news shocked the world of entertainment. Back in March, Bruce Willis announced the scene withdrawal because of a speech impairment and cognitive problems: aphasia.

Several days ago, the sad news of a worsening of his health conditions. The American site Radaronlinespoke of severe difficulty understanding what the people around him are saying to him.

The much-loved actor is having a great time this holiday season at home with familyalong with his wife, his ex-wife and all their daughters.

rumer (1988), Scout LaRue (1991) and Tallulah Belle (1994), born from the relationship with Demi Moore e Mabel Ray (2012) e Evelyn Penn (2014), born from love with his current wife Emma Heming.