Close to the Italian hat trick

The British Grand Prix could have ended with at least one Italian rider on the podium in all three classes of the MotoGP. While in MotoGP we saw the victory of Enea Bastianini, with Francesco Bagnaia coming in third, Sunday had begun with a spectacular fight between several riders in Moto3 until the last lap, with Stephen Nepa 5th but close to conquering his first podium.

Vietti returns to the podium

First podium of the season in Moto2instead, for Celestine Vietti. Already the author of an excellent start, the Turin native managed to climb back to third position by successfully completing the attack on Sergio Garcia on the very last lap, also obtaining the first podium riding the team Red Bull KTM Ajoas well as eighth overall in Moto2.

“We were fast and competitive throughout the weekend, so we had a good set-up for the race. – explained #13 – I was too cautious with the rear tyre at the beginning, after the problems in the German GP. Even if I’m not very satisfied with the first part of the race, we managed the situation well and at the end we had a bit more tyres than the others, which helped us to overtake. I’m very happy with the feeling we had with the bike and the performance in general. It’s a great result and we go to Austria with a great feeling”.

Aki Ajo’s words

A success that allows Vietti to climb to ninth position in the Drivers’ standings, to the satisfaction of the team manager Aki Ajo: “It was, once again, a very positive weekend in Moto2 – he added – race after race we are understanding the package better and our riders are more and more confident. Especially with Celestino, I feel that he is more and more confident and I’m really happy that his evidence – and especially the qualifying times – are stronger. This is the key to get good results in Moto2. We have to analyse the beginning of the race, because we were not as strong as we expected. He lost some positions and then, at the end of the race, Celestino was the fastest man on the track. He made some incredible last laps. We are very happy with the podium.”