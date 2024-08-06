John Schulmanone of the co-founders of OpenAIhas announced his departure from the company to join AnthropicOpenAI’s main competitor in the field of artificial intelligence. Schulman said he wants to focus more on AI alignment research, that is, developing AI systems that are safe and beneficial to humanity.

Schulman’s departure follows that of Jan Leike, another senior leader who recently left OpenAI for Anthropic over concerns about prioritizing business over AI safety. These departures raise questions about OpenAI’s future and its ability to maintain a balance between innovation and accountability.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, thanked Schulman for his fundamental contributions to the company, noting that he “defined a significant part of what became the initial strategy of OpenAI”. Schulman has worked at OpenAI for almost 9 years, actively participating in the development of projects such as ChatGPT.

Schulman’s decision to join Anthropic highlights the growing importance of AI alignment research. This discipline focuses on developing AI systems that are aligned with human values ​​and do not pose a threat to society.

On the other hand, it represents a significant loss for OpenAI and a further strengthening of Anthropic: the rival company, with the arrival of Schulman and Leike, is positioning itself as an increasingly relevant player in this field, openly challenging the leadership of OpenAI. In the meantime, OpenAI is hesitating about watermarks for fear of losing users (and money).

