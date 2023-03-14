The mystery surrounding the whereabouts of flight MH370, operated by the Malaysian airline Malaysia Airlines, is perhaps one of the greatest mysteries of aviation in the world.

The disappearance of a commercial plane and all its 239 passengerswithout leaving any kind of trace, has been the subject of theories, hypotheses, searches for more than three years, and now it is the new plot of a documentary on Netflix that seeks to compile existing information around the mysterious event.

So far, nearly a decade after the plane’s demise, It is not yet known exactly what happened and where are the remains of the aircraft or of the 239 people.

(Also: What is known about the mysterious disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines flight?)

nine years of mystery

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared 40 minutes after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing, when when leaving Malaysian airspace and entering Vietnam, someone in the cabin manually turned off the communications system and the transponder signal was lost.

As long as we remain in the dark about what happened to MH370, we can never prevent a similar tragedy.

Shortly after, the plane, a Boeing 777, changed course manually – not mechanically or on autopilot – by making a sharp left turn and heading back southwest over Peninsular Malaysia, then turning again and finally leaving the radar zone.

(Also: Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, Aviation’s Greatest Mystery)

According to the official investigation, the plane flew about 6 more hours towards the Indian Ocean until supposedly running out of fuel and falling into the water.

The British Inmarsat3 communications satellite – stationed over the Indian Ocean – intermittently recorded signals from MH370 until its alleged crash nearly 2,000 kilometers west of the Australian city of Perth.

People pose in front of a set of candles spelling “Pray for MH370” during a vigil in memory of the 239 people on board the Malaysia Airlines plane.

The investigations that seek to explain the event

In the investigation the authorities considered the possibility that it was a terrorist act or a suicide by a passenger or a member of the crew, but they did not find any evidence in this regard.

Suspicion, which is exposed in the first chapter of the Netflix documentary, falls largely on Captain Zaharie Shah, who He had a flight simulator at home. with a route similar to the one carried out by the device and said goodbye before the loss of communication with a usual: “Good evening, Malaysian three seven zero”.

The search by sea and air, which involved several countries, spanned at least three years.

Another of the theories, addressed in the final chapter, is that the plane ended up shot down in the South China Sea, as defended by correspondent Florence de Changy in her book “The Vanishing Act: The Impossible Case of MH370”.

De Changy, interviewed in the documentary, maintains that the signals captured by Inmarsat3 son actually a cover and that the plane did not divert off its intended route, until it was shot down by US aircraft overflying this heavily militarized area.

(Read: Are you planning to travel to Peru? Keep this information and these recommendations in mind)

A central part of the journalist’s hypothesis – whom some accuse of fueling conspiracy theories – is a suspicious 2.5-ton shipment described as “electronic equipment” that, between strong security measures and without going through any scannerwould have been put on board MH370.

the only evidence

The little evidence so far available, On which the hypothesis of the accident is based, there are about thirty pieces that have been recovered on beaches bathed by the Indian Ocean in the Reunion Island, Mozambique, Mauritius, South Africa and Pemba Island (Zanzibar).

(We recommend: After being captured for stealing a cell phone, the thief asks for forgiveness on his knees)

The experts confirmed that three wing fragments found in Réunion, Mauricio and Pemba belong to the missing plane, another seven pieces -including parts of the interior of the cabin- are “almost certainly” and eight more are “with high probability”.

The device could not be located in an area of ​​120,000 square kilometers despite the use of satellite data on the possible trajectory of the device. See also New cases of monkeypox in Spain and Portugal

Netflix documentary will address the disappearance

The mystery of the whereabouts of the Malaysia Airlines plane arrives this Wednesday on the Netflix platform in the form of documentary and coincides with the ninth anniversary of the enigmatic disappearance of the plane, on March 8, 2014.

Throughout three episodes, the documentary deals with the different theories about “the greatest mystery of all time in aviation“: from a probable accident in the Indian Ocean caused by the pilot to the theory that points to a possible shoot-down in the South China Sea, by the United States.

(Keep reading: The day a woman voted for the first time in Latin America)

The documentary, entitled “MH370: The plane that disappeared” and directed by Louise Malkinson, seeks to assemble a confusing puzzle with the few evidences found and the different explanations provided by aviation experts, engineers, data analysts, journalists and fans.

The broadcast coincides with the claim by Voice370, a group of relatives of the disappeared, who has again requested a new search for the aircraftafter concluding the previous two unsuccessfully, the last one suspended in June 2018.

“As long as we remain in the dark about what happened to MH370, we can never avoid a similar tragedy“The group requested this Sunday in a statement after celebrating an act of remembrance for the victims.

EFE