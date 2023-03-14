According to information from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the star point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Moranthas been entered into a counseling program in Floridaand there is still no estimated date for his return to the NBA.

A few days ago, a video emerged that Morant himself posted on his Instagram account, in which he could be seen in a nightclub in which there were thousands of dollars lying on the floor, women dancing with little or no clothing, while the 23-year-old showed a gun in his left hand.

Both the league, the team, and the police investigated the case, concluding that no crime was committed, so Ja did not get into legal trouble, although he does stay away from the team.

I look for help

After the video was released, Morant published a statement in which he said he would be seeking help to try to improve various aspects of his life such as stress and anxiety.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis, and the entire organization for letting them down. I’m going to take some time to get help and work on learning better methods to deal with stress and my overall well-being.” the statement said.

Before the scandal, Ja Morant was having the best season of his life, averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists, 6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, with 46.3 percent shooting from the field, this year being selected for his second Consecutive All-Star Game.

The Memphis Grizzlies await the return of their best player, being second in the Western Conference, with a record of 41 wins, 26 losses, 4.5 games behind the top occupied by the Denver Nuggets.