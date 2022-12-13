The Juve legend took to the field in a match organized by FIFA in Qatar: images from the match refereed by Infantino
Years go by but some things never change: when Alessandro Del Piero takes the field, he wins. Yesterday the former Juve captain took part in a special match organized by FIFA in Qatar. In the field many legends, from Terry as far as Materazzipassing through Roberto Carlos and Cahill. But if the players on the pitch were special, it was even more so the referee: the FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
In the end the yellow team, that of Del Piero, Materazzi, Roberto Carlos and Salgado won, beating the blue team of Zanetti, Cafù, Terry and Cahill. Among the images published by FIFA on social media you can see some beautiful shots, such as Infatino admonishing a disconsolate Del Piero.
December 13, 2022 (change December 13, 2022 | 19:59)
