Bologna unleashes its best in the first 15′, flies easily at +24 (35-11) riding the energy of Cordinier, showman and striker, and the rediscovered streak of Mickey who hits from outside and slips well under the basket. Virtus is confident, Scariolo’s 6 golden days give them energy and they put in an amen to reduce Valencia to impotence, the team in the best form of the tournament (4 wins in the last 5 games before this knockout). but the various Jones, Prepelic, Puerto are not scary.

Lundberg runs and shoots, Mickey hits in the area providing the first break on 16-7, then comes the blaze of Cordinier that Teodosic enhances with his assists above the rim. The Frenchman enters and immediately pots from three, then makes a 2+1 game defying gravity and closes his three-in-a-row with a smash in traffic. Valencia stutters shots, starts with 0/7 from three, because the Virtussino defensive wall suffers. Recoveries also come with Pajola. First quarter is 24-8. In the second the score doesn’t change, Ojeleye also gets into action, triple and speed, it’s up to him to extend the maximum advantage. There is a Spanish reaction that is worth a 0-9 but Bologna doesn’t let itself be ensnared, in the 20th minute it’s 42-25. Upon returning to the field, the interval is extended by 5′ due to a technical failure. Bologna doesn’t cool down, on the contrary it starts hitting from three again showing itself to be hot against the Spanish zone: heavy baskets from Mickey, Ojeleye and Pajola arrive in succession. Thus Scariolo rises to +27 (61-34) and closes the third quarter at 66-42. The last quarter is good only to update the statistics as well as the maximum advantage at +32 (87-55) with the addition of Mannion who enters in the 32nd minute by sliding two baskets in penetration. The virtussino festival between the songs and choirs of the PalaDozza can end here. For Bologna great evening of European basketball.