Leader of the Government in the Senate said that the aid of R$ 600 outside the ceiling could increase inflation

The Leader of the Government in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), said this Thursday (17.Nov.2022) that he agrees to debate the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) to pay the Brazil Aid of R$ 600 in 2023, but does not want to “blank check” for new government. In a press release, Portinho stated that removing the benefit from the spending cap, as suggested by the draft of the ceiling-breaking PEC, would cause an increase in the country’s inflation.

“We are willing to dialogue in order to have the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$600. It is a point of convergence between parliamentarians. But it’s difficult to be an extractor — and for a period of four years — because of fiscal responsibility. It’s no use giving the increase and causing inflation, interest growth. All this will erode the purchase value. In other words, there will be no gainhe stated.

Another issue that the government senator defends is that a real increase be addressed – above inflation. This item was not included in the text presented by the vice-president-elect and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), to congressmen on Wednesday (16.nov).

“We are also open to discussing the minimum wage. However, we need a minister to assess the impacts of all these proposals to find out how the recovery will take place throughout the year. It cannot be a blank check.”said.

Portinho declared earlier that he had a discussion “a little rougher” with the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), because it is supposedly negotiating with the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), that the withdrawal of the Brazil Aid from the spending ceiling was for 4 years.

During a conversation on Tuesday (15.Nov.2022), on the margins of COP27, the UN climate conference in Egypt, the idea of ​​removing the total cost of the Brazil Aid for 4 years from the spending ceiling between the petista and the senator.

After the debate with Pacheco, Portinho said he was invited by the leader of the PT in the Senate, Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), to have a coffee and talk about the subject. During the meeting, the senator asked PT members to present the name of the Minister of Finance to start debating.

According to Portinho, the ceiling-breaking PEC is not being discussed in detail because there is not even an Economy Minister yet. For him, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro, PECs were made to pay the Aid year by year and not with the release of an entire term.

The Government Leader argues that it will be necessary to listen to experts on the fiscal impacts. This could delay the processing of the proposal in the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice), because the plan was to approve it in the commission and take it to the plenary of the Upper House on the same day.

Portinho is one of the quoted names of the PL to run for the Presidency of the Senate in 2023 against the current president, Rodrigo Pacheco. Despite the divergence on how to deal with the PEC, Portinho denied that there is any connection between the Senate’s electoral theme and this issue. According to him, this debate cannot be anticipated.