Paul London still shows that his forced retirement from music did not dent his talent at the microphones after the long-awaited premiere of “Session number 23” with Bizarrap. The Argentine singer had turned around in style after the premiere of “Plan A”, a song that exceeded the impressive figure of 100 million views on YouTube.

Now, the interpreter of “Maybe” once again pleased his fans with the release of this new hit, which was long in coming and generated a great movement in social networks. As you remember, the famous DJ posted on his Instagram account that his collaboration with his compatriot would see the light if his post passed 23 million comments.

Paulo londra and Bizarrap premiere the long-awaited “Music session 23”

Bizarrap and Paulo Londra exceeded the goal set and confirmed the premiere of the new song at 5:00 pm in Peru and 7:00 pm in Argentina, which can now be enjoyed through their YouTube channel. Youtube. In said single, the singer remembers these almost two years of absence in music, but assured that “sometime he was lost, but he never left.”

“I can’t believe it, I didn’t think we were going to do it so fast. They are amazing, ”she indicated in his Instagram stories. Now, the question that all fans ask themselves is whether this session will exceed what was achieved with the collaboration that occurred with Residente, where he attacked J Balvin after several months of media battle and that already exceeds 90 million views.

Paulo Londra consolidates after returning to musical activity

Paulo Londra was forced to leave the stage and not release new songs due to the legal dispute with Big Leagues, which lasted more than two years. The man born in Argentina signed a new link with an international label and has already released two singles in recent months.

Paulo Londra and Bizarrap will release a new song. Photo: Instagram

“Chance” and “Plan A” were the two songs with which the reggaeton artist marked his return to activity and with which he seems to have achieved great acceptance among his followers.