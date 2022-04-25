Brazil reaffirms willingness to deepen relations with France; President Jair Bolsonaro has not yet spoken

The Brazilian government greeted French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (Apr 25, 2022) for his re-election confirmed on Sunday (Apr 24). The Itamaraty released note on what “reaffirms the willingness to work for the deepening of historical ties” between the two countries. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has not yet commented on Macron’s victory.

“The Brazilian government congratulates Mr. Emmanuel Macron on his re-election to the Presidency of the French Republic. Brazil reaffirms its willingness to work to deepen the historic ties that unite the two countries and bring mutual benefits to Brazilians and French people, and expresses its expectation of continuing to implement the broad bilateral agenda.”, says Itamaraty.

Macron won 58.54% of the votes for a new term in the French government. Candidate Marine Le Pen (National Group) added up to 41.46%. The inauguration will be on May 13. It is the first time in 20 years that a French leader has been re-elected.

Of the presidents of G20 countries, Bolsonaro is one of the few who has not yet spoken about Macron’s re-election. Leaders from Europe and the world celebrate the victory of the French president. Pre-candidates for the Plateau also congratulated the Frenchman on his re-election.

The environmental issue is a reason for disagreements between Bolsonaro and Macron. In 2019, when the fires were echoing in the Amazon region, Macron even raised the possibility of discussing an “international status” for the Amazon.

After the episode, the presidents exchanged criticisms. Bolsonaro said the French leader would have to “withdraw insults” against him and against Brazil before considering accepting US$20 million in aid from the G7 countries to fight fires in the Amazon region.

In October 2021, the French president admitted that the relationship with Brazil “already was better”. Macron also said in September of that year that France would no longer import soybeans that were “the result of deforestation, especially in the Amazon”.

In addition, last year, Macron welcomed the former president at the Élysée Palace. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro’s main opponent in polls for voting intentions in this year’s elections.