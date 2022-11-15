This Monday night was presented with the staging Alone in the dark directed by Enrique Singer and written by the English playwright fredrick knott at the Pablo de Villavicencio theater as part of the season Autumn of the SAS-ISIC.

At 7:20 p.m. sharp, the cast made up of Itatí Cantoral, Marco de la O, Fernando Villa, Alex Lavallén and Marcial Casale They went on stage to start a story that is set in a New York apartment in the 60s and narrates a police intrigue to which Suzy Hendrix, whom she plays, is a housewife who has lost her sight and must face, alone, three criminals who are stalking her, with only four of her senses. Alone in the dark also focuses on the femicides and violence against women that are currently being experienced in the country, a terrible reality that is latent in our daily lives.

At the end, the actress Itatí Cantoral together with the cast they thanked the public present with a few words. “Thank you very much for coming for us, it is very important to have you because it is for you and we always dedicate this staging to women who have suffered violence in recent years in the country”, Itatí Cantoral finished.

The staging from beginning to end kept the audience captive full of situations full of intrigue, crime, accidents and secrets in its two performances at 7:00 p.m. and the second at 9:30 p.m. at the Pablo de Villavicencio Theater.