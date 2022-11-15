Hockey | Yukka Yalonen is disappointed with the excellent tournament, but he doesn’t want to play with Russia

European countries and the NHL have different points of view regarding the Russian hockey team.

Во время of his recent visit to Tampere, the commissioner of the National Hockey League Gary Bettman he carefully made it clear that Russia still cannot participate in international tournaments. Therefore, it is not possible to organize the long-awaited World Cup in the near future.

The other day, the NHL officially announced that the World Cup will not be played in 2024.

Главный тренер сборной Финляндии Yukka Yalonen I understand the solution, although I am disappointed. His current contract is calculated until the spring of 2024.

The prestigious World Cup would fit perfectly into the plans of the most titled hockey coach Finland.

“In general, of course, I predicted that this would happen. The NHL wants Russia to play, and in the course of the next year, nothing will change,” Yalonen said.

Preparation к Кубку мира – это долгая работа. It is necessary to conclude agreements with the most spacious arenas of the NHL, to agree on rules, schedules of matches and other events.

“We’ll see when Russia will finally be able to become a part of world hockey… Let it not be in the near future, for all intents and purposes,” says the mentor. And he adds that it was annoying to cancel the World Cup on its own.

“Personally, of course, I’m angry that I won’t be able to work with the best hockey players during my coaching career. Of course, it’s frustrating. But you can’t do anything.”

It was, of course, impossible to invite Russia to the World Cup. But it was possible to hold the tournament without it. However, this option does not suit the NHL. In the North American League, there are a large number of high-class Russian hockey players who, according to Gary Bettman, represent their clubs, not their country.

Что же if it’s about Yalon, then he won’t be able to extend his contract with the team?

“Ну да, пожалуй… But let’s first отыграем этот сезон и сегодня. It’s too early to think about 2025. I generally don’t know what will happen in 2025.”

Yukka Yalonen believes that the players would also like to perform with the best hockey players in the world.

After the 24 February war in Ukraine, Russia was almost completely excluded from the world sport. The biggest disappointment for the country was the absence of football and hockey teams at major tournaments.

“And it’s not possible that the war is ending today, and Russia is playing again tomorrow. It doesn’t seem like the war is ending.”

Yukka Yalonen also emphasizes that the NHL and the largest hockey powers in Europe – Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Switzerland – have different points of view regarding the Russian team.

“[В Европе] nobody wants to play with Russia”, says the coach of the current Olympic champions and champions of the world.

Article first published on 12 November 2022.

You can read the article in Finnish from here.