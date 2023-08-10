For all the sailors of the Olympic classes, the most important appointment of this season is in The Hague (Holland or rather the Netherlands) where the unified world championships will start today. The regattas are also valid as a qualification for the Paris 2024 Games (Marseilles for sailing, where the test event was held in July). There will be 107 passes up for grabs (40% of the places available for each country) distributed among the ten classes of the Olympic programme.

There are 11 nations that will qualify in The Hague in the men’s sailboard (iQ foil), and as many in the women’s, 8 in the men’s kitesurf and 8 in the women’s, 16 in the men’s single (ILCA 7, ex Laser) and 16 in women’s singles (ILCA 6, ex Laser), 10 in men’s skiff (49er) and 10 in women’s (49erFX), 8 in mixed doubles (470) and 9 in mixed catamaran (Nacra 17). For the selection of nations in each class, the placing in the final classification of the best crew will be taken into consideration. Italy has high hopes of immediately detaching the ticket for the next Olympics in the Nacra 17 class where the Olympic champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, Luigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei will race, the recent winners of the test event in Marseilles, Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari, Margherita Porro and Stefano Dezulian. Also in the other classes there are good chances of qualifying starting from the men’s iQ foil with Nicolò Renna, recent European champion, (also called up by Benedetti, Di Tomassi) and in the women’s one with Giorgia Speciale and Marta Maggetti. In Ilca 6 fighting for the Olympic pass will be Zennaro, Benini Floriani, Della Valle, Albano, Talluri while in Ilca 7 Spadoni, Chiavarini, Peroni and Barabino. The blues of the 470 are Ferrari – Caruso, Berta – Festo, Di Salle – Bellico. The players called up in the 49er class are Crivelli Visconti – Calabrò and Ferrarese – Chiste, in the 49er fx Germani- Bertuzzi, Stadler-Speri, Giunchiglia-Schio, Omari – Carraro. For the male kite formula Boschetti, Calbucci, Pianosi, female Tomasoni, Pescetto. It will be possible to follow the regattas in live streaming on the world sailing youtube channel while the medal races (final regattas with double points) will also be broadcast live on eurosport channels and in streaming on eurosport.it, discovery +, Sky go, and Now .