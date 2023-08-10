The astronauts tested the ERA manipulator along with a portable workstation. The work process was shown live “Roskosmos” August 9th.

Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, members of the Russian crew of the International Space Station (ISS), tested the operation of the ERA manipulator in outer space when transporting an astronaut in a portable workplace.

The robotic device was controlled at that time by cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who was on board the ISS. For testing, a multi-purpose laboratory module (MLM) “Science” was used.

The flight of Prokopyev and Petelin lasted 6 hours and 23 minutes. During the test of the manipulator, they installed the equipment of a high-speed radio-technical information transmission system (RSPI-M) on the Zvezda module. The astronauts also dismantled scientific experiment equipment from the outer surface of the ISS, some of which they took aboard the station.

This was the 70th Russian (60th planned) exit as part of the ISS project and the fifth in 2023. For Sergei Prokopiev, it was the eighth exit in a space career, for Dmitry Petelin – the sixth.

The ERA manipulator is a remotely controlled space robot created by the European Space Agency (ESA) for assembly work and maintenance of the Russian segment of the ISS.

The cosmonauts went into open space at 17:24 in the Orlan-ISS spacesuits, after which Petelin helped Prokopiev dive into the module.

On June 22, Prokopiev and Petelin also spent more than six hours in open space. Then they installed the equipment of a high-speed radio-technical information transmission system (RSPI-M) on the Zvezda module. The astronauts also dismantled scientific experiment equipment from the outer surface of the International Space Station (ISS).

Earlier, on May 12, Prokopyev and Petelin went into outer space to open an additional radiator-heat exchanger and integrate it into the Nauka module, as well as to attach two halyards to the ERA manipulator and two handrails between the Nauka and Prichal modules. At that time, being in outer space for them lasted 5 hours and 14 minutes.